News & Insights

Stocks

Schroders Capital Optimizes Shareholder Value with Buyback

October 24, 2024 — 12:59 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Schroder UK Public Private Trust (GB:INOV) has released an update.

Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust has repurchased 120,000 of its ordinary shares at 10.2 pence each, reducing its total outstanding shares to 819,960,026. This strategic move aims to optimize shareholder value and maintain transparency in line with regulatory requirements. Investors can use this updated figure to assess their holdings and comply with disclosure rules.

For further insights into GB:INOV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WFPCF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.