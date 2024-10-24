Schroders Capital Optimizes Shareholder Value with Buyback

Schroder UK Public Private Trust (GB:INOV) has released an update.

Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust has repurchased 120,000 of its ordinary shares at 10.2 pence each, reducing its total outstanding shares to 819,960,026. This strategic move aims to optimize shareholder value and maintain transparency in line with regulatory requirements. Investors can use this updated figure to assess their holdings and comply with disclosure rules.

