Schroders Capital Optimizes Share Structure with Buyback

Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust has repurchased 120,000 of its ordinary shares at 9.8 pence each, which will be cancelled, leaving its total share capital at over 817 million shares. This move can influence shareholder calculations under regulatory guidelines and reflects the company’s ongoing capital management strategy.

