Schroders Capital Innovation Trust Reduces Share Capital

Schroder UK Public Private Trust (GB:INOV) has released an update.

Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust has repurchased 120,000 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 9.9 pence each, effectively reducing its share capital to 818,280,026 shares. This move might influence the calculations for shareholders interested in determining their level of interest under financial regulations. The cancellation of these shares signifies a strategic decision by the company to manage its capital structure actively.

