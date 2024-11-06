Schroders Capital Innovates with Share Buyback Strategy

Schroder UK Public Private Trust (GB:INOV) has released an update.

Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust has repurchased 120,000 of its own shares at 10.17 pence each, reducing the total share count and enhancing value for existing shareholders. This move aligns with its strategy to manage share capital effectively. The company’s share capital now consists of 818,880,026 shares, all with voting rights.

