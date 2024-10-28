Schroders Capital Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

Schroder UK Public Private Trust (GB:INOV) has released an update.

Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust has repurchased 120,000 of its ordinary shares at 10.2 pence each, effectively reducing the total number of shares in circulation to 819,720,026. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its share capital and enhance shareholder value. Investors can use this updated share count for regulatory and investment calculations.

