Schroders Capital Buys Back Shares, Adjusts Capital

Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust has repurchased 120,000 of its ordinary shares at 9.8 pence each, reducing its overall share capital. This move might interest investors looking to understand the company’s stock management strategy and its potential impact on share value. The total number of voting rights in the company remains at 819,360,026.

