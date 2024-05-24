Schroders Capital Buyback Reduces Share Count

Schroder UK Public Private Trust (GB:INOV) has released an update.

On May 24, 2024, Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust plc announced the buyback and cancellation of 120,000 of its own ordinary shares at 12.29 pence each, resulting in an issued share capital of 832,680,026 shares. This action will affect shareholders’ notification requirements regarding their interest in the company.

