Schroders Capital Adjusts Share Capital with Repurchase

Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust has repurchased 120,000 of its ordinary shares at 9.9 pence each for cancellation, adjusting its total share capital to 817,080,026 shares. This strategic move can affect shareholder calculations under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules, as it changes the number of voting rights.

