Schroders Capital Adjusts Share Capital with Buyback

Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust has repurchased 120,000 of its ordinary shares at 9.8 pence each, reducing its total share count to 818,520,026. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure effectively. Shareholders should note this change for any necessary adjustments to their holdings under regulatory guidelines.

