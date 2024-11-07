Schroders Capital Adjusts Share Capital with Buyback

Schroder UK Public Private Trust (GB:INOV) has released an update.

Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust has repurchased 120,000 of its own shares to be cancelled, adjusting its total share capital to 818,760,026 ordinary shares. This transaction may influence shareholders’ calculations regarding their interests in the company, as per the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

