Schroders Boosts Stake in Mpac Group PLC

Schroders PLC has increased its stake in Mpac Group PLC, now holding 17% of the company’s outstanding shares. This acquisition marks a significant move by the London-based asset manager, reflecting its growing interest and confidence in Mpac Group’s potential. The transaction highlights the dynamic nature of shareholdings in the financial markets.

