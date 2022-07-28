Schroders AUM up 1% on alternative asset demand

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - British fund manager Schroders SDR.L posted a 1% rise in assets under management to 773 billion pounds ($941.51 billion)in the first half, supported by demand for alternative assets, it said on Thursday.

Pre-tax profit fell 16% to 313 million pounds, Schroders said in a trading statement.

($1 = 0.8210 pounds)

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Jason Neely)

