Schroders assets under management hit record high of $800 bln

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - Money manager Schroders plc SDR.L saw its assets under management increase 15% to a record high of 574.4 billion pounds ($801.52 billion) in 2020, with its profit beating expectations.

The company saw its profit before tax and exceptional items increase slightly to 702.3 million pounds from 701.2 million pounds a year before, above the company-compiled consensus figure of 649.2 million pounds.

Schroders generated net flows of 42.5 billion pounds and assets under management once partnerships are included hit 663 billion pounds, the company said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7166 pounds)

