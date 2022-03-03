Schroders annual profit surges on mutual funds demand

Corrects profit jump to 19%, not 23%, in first paragraph

March 3 (Reuters) - British money manager Schroders SDR.L reported a 19% jump in annual profit on Thursday, helped by stronger performance fees and growing client demand at its mutual funds division.

Profit before tax and exceptional items climbed to 836.2 million pounds ($1.12 billion) in 2021, from 702.3 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7458 pounds)

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and David Goodman)

((Sinchita.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com;))

