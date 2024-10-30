Schroder UK Public Private Trust’s Strategic Share Buyback

Schroder UK Public Private Trust (GB:INOV) has released an update.

Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust has repurchased 120,000 of its own shares at 10.08 pence each, reducing the total number of shares in circulation while maintaining 819,480,026 voting rights. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its share capital effectively, providing shareholders with updated figures for their interest calculations.

