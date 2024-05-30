Schroder Trust Completes Share Buyback

Schroder UK Public Private Trust (GB:INOV) has released an update.

Schroder UK Public Private Trust has bought back 120,000 of its own shares at a cost of 12.35 pence per share, a move that will lead to the cancellation of these shares. This transaction leaves the company with an issued share capital of 832,320,026 ordinary shares and the same number of voting rights, as there are now no shares held in treasury. This share repurchase action could be significant for investors calculating their percentage holdings in the company.

