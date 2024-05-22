Schroder Trust AGM Concludes with Full Approval

Schroder UK Public Private Trust (GB:INOV) has released an update.

Schroder UK Public Private Trust successfully concluded its Annual General Meeting on 22 May 2024, with all proposed resolutions passed by shareholders. The company reported high approval rates for routine business, such as the adoption of the Annual Report and the re-election of board members. Additionally, special resolutions including the authority to allot shares and to purchase own shares were also approved.

