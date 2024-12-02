Schroder Real Estate Updates Major Shareholdings

Schroder Real Estate ate ate Investment (GB:SREI) has released an update.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust has announced a change in its major holdings, with Connor Broadley Limited now holding 4.1015% of voting rights. This voluntary disclosure reflects a decrease from a previous position of 4.5612%, marking a notable shift in shareholder dynamics for those monitoring investment trends.

