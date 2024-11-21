News & Insights

Schroder Real Estate Trust Announces Investor Presentation

November 21, 2024 — 11:32 am EST

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited is set to host a live presentation on November 26, 2024, to discuss its Half Year Results for the period ending September 30, 2024. The presentation is accessible to all current and prospective investors through the Investor Meet Company platform, where attendees can submit questions both before and during the event.

For further insights into GB:SREI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
