Schroder Real Estate Trust Announces Investor Presentation

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited is set to host a live presentation on November 26, 2024, to discuss its Half Year Results for the period ending September 30, 2024. The presentation is accessible to all current and prospective investors through the Investor Meet Company platform, where attendees can submit questions both before and during the event.
