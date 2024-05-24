News & Insights

Stocks

Schroder Exits Alumina Ltd as Substantial Holder

May 24, 2024 — 02:48 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Alumina Limited (AU:AWC) has released an update.

Schroder Investment Management Australia Limited has ceased to be a substantial holder in Alumina Ltd as of May 22, 2024, following the sale of 9,604,977 ordinary shares for a total consideration of $17,481,058.14. This marks a significant change in the company’s investor profile and could potentially influence Alumina Ltd’s stock performance.

For further insights into AU:AWC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.