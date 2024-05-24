Schroder Exits Alumina Ltd as Substantial Holder

Alumina Limited (AU:AWC) has released an update.

Schroder Investment Management Australia Limited has ceased to be a substantial holder in Alumina Ltd as of May 22, 2024, following the sale of 9,604,977 ordinary shares for a total consideration of $17,481,058.14. This marks a significant change in the company’s investor profile and could potentially influence Alumina Ltd’s stock performance.

For further insights into AU:AWC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.