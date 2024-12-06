Schroder European Real Estate Trust Declares Dividend

Schroder European Real Estate ate ate Investment (GB:SERE) has released an update.
Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust has declared a fourth interim dividend of 1.48 euro cents per share for the year ended September 2024, payable on January 31, 2025. Shareholders in the UK and South Africa will receive payments in sterling and rand respectively, with an option for UK shareholders to elect euro payments. The company outlines key trading dates and tax details ahead of the distribution.
