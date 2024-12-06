News & Insights

Schroder European Real Estate Announces Board Reshuffle

December 06, 2024 — 02:13 am EST

Schroder European Real Estate Investment has released an update.

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust announces key changes in its board, with Mr. Mark Patterson set to retire and Ms. Elizabeth Edwards stepping in as the new Senior Independent Director and chair of the Management Engagement Committee. Additionally, Mr. Mark Beddy is appointed as the new chair of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, following Sir Julian Berney’s departure from the role. These leadership shifts aim to streamline the board’s operations and strategic direction.

