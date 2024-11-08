Schroder BSC Trust Strengthens Treasury with Share Buyback

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Plc (GB:SBSI) has released an update.

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust has repurchased 7,000 of its own shares at 79 pence each, adding them to their treasury stock. This move adjusts the company’s voting share structure, leaving 82,358,175 shares with voting rights. Investors can use this updated figure to assess their holdings under regulatory guidelines.

