Schroder BSC Trust Secures Unanimous Approval for Investment Policy

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust has announced that a key investment policy resolution was unanimously approved during its recent general meeting, reflecting strong shareholder support. The resolution, which received 100% of votes cast, signifies the company’s commitment to pursuing its strategic investment objectives. This approval highlights the growing interest and confidence in the company’s direction within the financial market.

