Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Shares Update

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Plc (GB:SBSI) has released an update.

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust plc has disclosed its issued share capital as of May 31, 2024, with a total of 85,316,586 ordinary shares and 83,099,661 voting rights. Shareholders can use this information as a reference for declaring their stake in the company, in line with the Financial Conduct Authority’s regulations.

