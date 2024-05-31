News & Insights

Stocks

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Shares Update

May 31, 2024 — 12:37 pm EDT

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Plc (GB:SBSI) has released an update.

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust plc has disclosed its issued share capital as of May 31, 2024, with a total of 85,316,586 ordinary shares and 83,099,661 voting rights. Shareholders can use this information as a reference for declaring their stake in the company, in line with the Financial Conduct Authority’s regulations.

