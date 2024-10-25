News & Insights

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Reports Modest Gains

October 25, 2024 — 04:49 am EDT

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Plc (GB:SBSI) has released an update.

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust reported a modest 1.5% increase in NAV for the year ending June 2024, outpaced by the sector’s average return of 8.1%. Despite challenges, the trust enhanced its income profile and announced a 3.6% yield dividend, while investing in renewable energy and affordable housing projects. However, the trust’s discount widened, creating potential opportunities for long-term investors.

