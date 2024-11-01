News & Insights

Schroder BSC Buys Back Shares, Updates Capital Structure

November 01, 2024 — 12:47 pm EDT

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Plc (GB:SBSI) has released an update.

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust has repurchased 168,000 of its own shares at 78.3 pence each, adding them to its treasury. This transaction results in a total of 85,316,586 shares in issue, with 2,951,411 held in treasury and 82,365,175 voting rights remaining. Shareholders can use this updated figure to assess their interests under regulatory guidelines.

