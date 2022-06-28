Schrdinger Reports FDA Clearance Of IND For SGR-1505

(RTTNews) - Schrdinger, Inc. (SDGR) announced the FDA cleared its investigational new drug application for MALT1 inhibitor, SGR-1505. The company plans to initiate a phase 1 trial of SGR-1505 in patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma in the second half of 2022.

The company said the planned multi-center, dose-escalation study will be conducted in patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies to evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and preliminary signals of therapeutic activity of SGR-1505 as a monotherapy.

SGR-1505 is a mucosa-associated lymphoid tissue lymphoma translocation protein 1 inhibitor that was discovered using Schrdinger's physics-based computational platform.

