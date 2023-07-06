News & Insights

SCHR Crowded With Sellers

July 06, 2023 — 10:54 am EDT

In trading on Thursday, shares of the SCHR ETF (Symbol: SCHR) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $48.455 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.

In the case of SCHR, the RSI reading has hit 27.8 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 57.5. A bullish investor could look at SCHR's 27.8 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.

Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), SCHR's low point in its 52 week range is $48.09 per share, with $52.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.46. SCHR shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day.

SCHR 1 Year Performance Chart

