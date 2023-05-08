SCHP Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the SCHP ETF (Symbol: SCHP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $53.38, changing hands as low as $53.28 per share. SCHP shares are currently trading off about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCHP's low point in its 52 week range is $51.47 per share, with $58.645 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.31.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.