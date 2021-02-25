SCHP Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SCHP

In trading on Thursday, shares of the SCHP ETF (Symbol: SCHP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $61.11, changing hands as low as $60.83 per share. SCHP shares are currently trading down about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCHP's low point in its 52 week range is $52.57 per share, with $62.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.74.

