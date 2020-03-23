SCHP Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SCHP

In trading on Monday, shares of the SCHP ETF (Symbol: SCHP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $56.77, changing hands as high as $56.93 per share. SCHP shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCHP's low point in its 52 week range is $52.57 per share, with $59.8585 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.71.

