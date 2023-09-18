Schott Pharma targets proceeds of up to 987 mln eur in IPO

Adds details and CEO quote in para 4

BERLIN, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The medical vials division of German glassmaker Schott AG launched its initial public offering on Monday, hoping to cash in nearly a billion euros, it said in a statement.

Schott Pharma said it had set a price range of 24.50 euros to 28.50 euros ($26.14-$30.41) per share for the 23% of the outstanding shares it plans to list from Sept. 19 to Sept. 27. The first day of trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is planned for Sept. 28.

The price range values the business at 3.7 billion to 4.3 billion euros, and Schott Pharma could raise 849 to 987 million euros.

"We have received very positive feedback on our outstanding business model, track record, and growth ambitions," said Andreas Reisse, chief executive of Schott Pharma, in the statement.

Mainz-headquartered Schott Pharma focuses on the market for injectable drugs, which is estimated to grow at 9% annually until 2026, according to the company.

It said Qatar Holding LLC had committed to purchasing shares as a cornerstone investor, while Schott AG would remain the majority shareholder.

The medical products supplier is choosing to go public as the IPO market shows signs of improvement, following an early wave of stock listings in Europe and the United States earlier in the summer.

($1 = 0.9372 euros)

(Writing by Rachel More; Editing by Jacqueline Wong, Kirsti Knolle)

