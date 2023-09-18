Schott Pharma targets market cap of 3.69-4.29 bln euro in IPO

BERLIN, Sept 18 (Reuters) - German glassmaker Schott Pharma set a price range of 24.50 to 28.50 euros ($26.13-$30.40) per share for its initial public offering, valuing the company in a range of around 3.69 billion to 4.29 billion euros, it said in a statement on Monday.

($1 = 0.9375 euros)

(Writing by Rachel More; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((rachel.more@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.