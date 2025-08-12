SCHOTT Pharma Q3 EBITDA Rises

(RTTNews) - SCHOTT Pharma AG & Co. reported third quarter net income of 46 million euros, flat with prior year. Earnings per share was 0.30 euros compared to 0.31 euros. EBITDA was 83 million euros, an increase of 11%, on both a reported and at constant currency basis. EBITDA margin was 32.4% as reported and 31.7% at constant currencies.

Third quarter revenues increased by 1% to 256 million euros, which corresponds to a 3% year-over-year growth at constant currencies.

Organic revenue growth for fiscal 2025 is expected to be around 6.0%. The EBITDA margin is expected to be around 28.0%.

