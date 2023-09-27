News & Insights

Schott Pharma prices IPO at 27 euros per share

September 27, 2023 — 03:52 pm EDT

Sept 27 (Reuters) - German medical vials manufacturer Schott Pharma 1SXP.Fsaid on Wednesday the final price for its initial public offering (IPO) will be 27 euros per share on the Frankfurt stock exchange.

The first day of trading is scheduled for Sept. 28, 2023, Schott Pharma added.

