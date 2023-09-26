News & Insights

Schott Pharma IPO expected to price at 27 euros per share - bookrunner

September 26, 2023 — 12:16 pm EDT

Written by Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro for Reuters ->

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Schott Pharma is expected to price its shares at 27 euros ($28.53) each in its initial public offering (IPO) on the Frankfurt stock exchange, one of the banks managing the stock sale said on Tuesday.

If confirmed, the German medical vials manufacturer would be valued at around 4 billion euros, in the top half of its indicative valuation range.

Investment banks will continue taking stock orders from investors until 1200 GMT on Wednesday. The company's debut on the Frankfurt bourse is scheduled for Thursday morning.

Schott Pharma's flotation comes as the IPO market is showing signs of life after a lengthy drought, with several companies going public in Europe and the United States after the summer lull.

