Schott Pharma IPO expected to price at 27 euros per share - bookrunner

Credit: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE

September 26, 2023 — 11:53 am EDT

Written by Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro for Reuters ->

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Schott Pharma is expected to price its shares at 27 euros in its initial public offering (IPO) in Frankfurt, one of the banks managing the stock sale said on Tuesday.

If confirmed, the medical vials manufacturer would be valued at around 4 billion euros in the transaction.

Investment banks will continue taking stock orders from investors until 12:00 GMT on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro, editing by Ed Osmond)

((Pablo.MayoCerqueiro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

