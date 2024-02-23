SCHOTT Pharma AG & Co. KGaA (XTRA:1SXP) Price Target Increased by 5.38% to 34.72

The average one-year price target for SCHOTT Pharma AG & Co. KGaA (XTRA:1SXP) has been revised to 34.72 / share. This is an increase of 5.38% from the prior estimate of 32.95 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 30.30 to a high of 44.10 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.59% from the latest reported closing price of 38.40 / share.

SCHOTT Pharma AG & Co. KGaA Maintains 0.39% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.39%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in SCHOTT Pharma AG & Co. KGaA. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 285.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1SXP is 0.38%, an increase of 50.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 559.66% to 3,949K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRITX - T. Rowe Price International Stock Fund holds 1,252K shares.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 876K shares.

LISOX - Lazard International Strategic Equity Portfolio Open Shares holds 510K shares.

LGGAX - ClearBridge International Growth Fund holds 384K shares.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 184K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,100K shares, representing a decrease of 1,044.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SXP by 91.26% over the last quarter.

