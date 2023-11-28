Schott Pharma AG & CO. KGaA (BER:1SXP) Price Target Increased by 16.61% to 32.71

The average one-year price target for Schott Pharma AG & CO. KGaA (BER:1SXP) has been revised to 32.71 / share. This is an increase of 16.61% from the prior estimate of 28.05 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 27.78 to a high of 35.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.23% from the latest reported closing price of 27.90 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LISOX - Lazard International Strategic Equity Portfolio Open Shares holds 510K shares.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 184K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,100K shares, representing a decrease of 1,044.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SXP by 91.26% over the last quarter.

WCMSX - WCM International Small Cap Growth Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 104K shares.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund holds 57K shares.

QCVAX - Clearwater International Fund holds 45K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.