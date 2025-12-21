SCHOTT Pharma AG & Co. KGaA (XTRA:1SXP) Price Target Decreased by 16.41% to 23.90

The average one-year price target for SCHOTT Pharma AG & Co. KGaA (XTRA:1SXP) has been revised to 23,90 € / share. This is a decrease of 16.41% from the prior estimate of 28,59 € dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14,14 € to a high of 37,80 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 62.12% from the latest reported closing price of 14,74 € / share.

SCHOTT Pharma AG & Co. KGaA Maintains 1.22% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 1.22%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.42% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in SCHOTT Pharma AG & Co. KGaA. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 10.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1SXP is 0.23%, an increase of 8.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.72% to 11,508K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 5,447K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRITX - T. Rowe Price International Stock Fund holds 2,107K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,119K shares , representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SXP by 3.31% over the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 1,142K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,074K shares , representing an increase of 5.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SXP by 11.98% over the last quarter.

GISYX - Grandeur Peak International Stalwarts Fund Institutional Class holds 515K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 438K shares , representing an increase of 14.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1SXP by 26.76% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 497K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 490K shares , representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SXP by 9.61% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.