Schools to reopen in Nigeria's Lagos as COVID-19 cases decline

ABUJA, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Schools will reopen in Nigeria's commercial hub of Lagos next month as part of plans to revive the economy as COVID-19 cases decline, the state governor said on Saturday.

Lagos, the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria, plans to reopen colleges on Sept. 14, and primary and secondary school schools on Sept. 21, Babajide Sanwo-Olu said.

"The gradual easing doesn't mean the pandemic is over," he said in a tweet. "It is not an invitation to carelessness or nonchalance."

The Lagos governor said restaurants, social clubs and recreational centers would also be allowed to reopen as long as they followed safety rules.

Nigeria has reported 53,727 infections in total - including 18,104 in Lagos - and 1,011 deaths.

The West African nation has been opening up gradually.

It aims to resume international flights in September after domestic flights restarted last month and a ban on interstate travel was lifted.

Secondary schools reopened across Nigeria this month for pupils due to take graduation exams.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Pravin Char)

((chijioke.ohuocha@thomsonreuters.com; +234 703 4180 621; Reuters Messaging: chijioke.ohuocha.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.