School pupils injured in Sweden knife attack - TV4

Adds detail from police, TV4

STOCKHOLM, June 1 (Reuters) - Three people were taken to hospital afteran attack in the Swedish town of Eskilstuna on Thursdayin what appeared to be an assault with a weapon, local police said.

Swedish TV4 reported that the incident was a knife attack. The TV station initially said an attack took place at a school but the headmaster later said the pupils had been at a different location at the time of the incident.

