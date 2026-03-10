Schonfeld Strategic Advisors Trims ETHA Stake as Ethereum ETFs Expand Regulated Access to Ether

Key Points

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC sold 3,437,760 shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF

Quarter-end position value decreased by $174.38 million, reflecting both the sale and price movement during the period

Transaction accounted for 0.4% of 13F reportable assets under management (AUM)

Post-trade holding: 7,274,831 shares valued at $163.17 million

ETHA now represents 0.72% of fund AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA) by 3,437,760 shares. The quarter-end value of the stake decreased by $174.38 million, a figure that incorporates both trading activity and market price changes.

What else to know

After this sale, the fund’s ETHA position now represents 0.72% of its 13F reportable AUM.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT: IVV: $5.59 billion (28.5% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: SPY: $1.36 billion (6.9% of AUM)

NASDAQ: NVDA: $567.65 million (2.9% of AUM)

NASDAQ: IBIT: $402.19 million (2.0% of AUM)

NASDAQ: MSFT: $267.65 million (1.4% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, shares of ETHA were priced at $15.05, marking a 24.4% decline over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500 by 39.1 percentage points.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM 6.07 billion Price (as of market close 2/17/26) $15.05 One-year price change -11.57% % off 52-week high 41.85%

ETF snapshot

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) provides institutional and retail investors with a liquid, exchange-traded vehicle for gaining exposure to ether price movements. By removing the technical and custody barriers associated with direct cryptocurrency ownership, ETHA offers a streamlined solution for investors seeking regulated access to digital assets.

The fund’s investment strategy seeks to provide investors with exposure to the price performance of ether by holding ether as its primary underlying asset, offering a regulated and accessible alternative to direct cryptocurrency ownership.

The ETF is structured to closely track the value of ether, providing price exposure while minimizing operational complexities for investors.

The ETF is designed as a trust structure, with an expense ratio that is currently not disclosed; it aims to deliver cost-efficient access to ether through traditional brokerage accounts.

What this transaction means for investors

Cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds are becoming an important bridge between digital assets and traditional financial markets. The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF holds ether directly and tracks its market price, allowing investors to gain exposure to Ethereum without using crypto exchanges or managing digital wallets.

Unlike technology companies that benefit indirectly from blockchain adoption, ETHA is directly linked to the market price of Ethereum. The fund operates as an exchange-traded trust that holds ether in custody, giving institutional and retail investors a simpler way to gain exposure to the asset while still taking on the volatility that comes with crypto markets.This structure reduces the complexity of direct ownership but does not eliminate cryptocurrency price fluctuations.

A key question for investors is whether ETFs will become the preferred entry point for traditional capital into digital assets. If more portfolio flows shift to regulated investment products instead of direct crypto venues, funds like ETHA could play a growing role in connecting cryptocurrency markets with traditional portfolios.

Eric Trie has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft, Nvidia, and iShares Bitcoin Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

