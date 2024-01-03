News & Insights

US Markets

Schonfeld Fundamental Equity Fund ends 2023 up 4.8%; Marshall Wace with two funds up 8% - sources

Credit: REUTERS/Rick Wilking

January 03, 2024 — 12:15 pm EST

Written by Nell Mackenzie and Carolina Mandl for Reuters ->

LONDON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Schonfeld Strategic Advisors' Fundamental Equity fund ended 2023 up 4.8% for the year, whereas London-based Marshall Wace finished with two funds up almost 8%, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Representatives from the funds declined to comment.

The Fundamental Equity fund of multi-strategy firm Schonfeld returned 4.8% while its Strategic Partners fund finished up 3%.

The $62.3 billion Marshall Wace, co-founded by British financier Paul Marshall returned 7.69% in its Market Neutral Tops fund and 7.58% in its Global Opportunities fund. Its Eureka fund returned 4.62%.

The effects of global rate hikes trickled through economies making for choppy trading in 2023, which saw banks fail, bonds spike and seven tech-related stocks surge.

(Reporting by Nell Mackenzie and Carolina Mandl Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((Nell.Mackenzie@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/nellmooney;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.