Schonfeld Fundamental Equity Fund ends 2023 up 4.8%; Marshall Wace with two funds up 8% - sources

LONDON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Schonfeld Strategic Advisors' Fundamental Equity fund ended 2023 up 4.8% for the year, whereas London-based Marshall Wace finished with two funds up almost 8%, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Representatives from the funds declined to comment.

The Fundamental Equity fund of multi-strategy firm Schonfeld returned 4.8% while its Strategic Partners fund finished up 3%.

The $62.3 billion Marshall Wace, co-founded by British financier Paul Marshall returned 7.69% in its Market Neutral Tops fund and 7.58% in its Global Opportunities fund. Its Eureka fund returned 4.62%.

The effects of global rate hikes trickled through economies making for choppy trading in 2023, which saw banks fail, bonds spike and seven tech-related stocks surge.

(Reporting by Nell Mackenzie and Carolina Mandl Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

