Scholz: if Germany continues to adapt, we will make it through winter

Rachel More Reuters
Paul Carrel Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

BERLIN, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Germany will make it through the winter if citizens, companies and policymakers continue to adapt to the country's changed energy situation, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday.

"I am happy to say to you today: If we all continue to adapt to the changed situation - the citizens, the companies and the politicians - then we will get safely through this winter," he told an engineering conference.

Scholz added that Germany is almost at the target of having its gas storage facilities 95% full.

