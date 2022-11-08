World Markets

Scholz: Germany can't ask global south not to want more affluence

Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM

November 08, 2022 — 08:14 am EST

Written by Matthias Williams for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Germany can't ask countries in the global south not to want the same level of affluence as developed countries, said Chancellor Olaf Scholz, but it can work on technologies that will help these countries grow their economies in a climate-friendly way.

That will only succeed through technology developed by Germany that makes it possible for a country to become a successful, industrialized country without harming the climate, said Scholz on the sidelines of the COP27 climate summit.

