Scholastic Shares Fall 20% Following Wider Loss In Q3

(RTTNews) - Shares of children's publishing, education and media company, Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) are falling more than 20% Friday morning after the company reported wider loss in the third quarter.

Scholastic reported net loss of $19.2 million or $0.57 per share in the third quarter, wider than $15.3 million or $0.44 per share in the same quarter a year ago. Excluding one-time items, loss was $26.2 million.

Quarterly revenue decreased to $324.9 million from $344.5 million last year.

Looking forward to the full year, the company expects revenue to grow about 4%, lower than the previous range of 8%-10%.

SCHL, currently at $33.05, has traded in the range of $28.22-$48.28 in the last 1 year.

