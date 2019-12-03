Scholastic (SCHL) Stock Moves -0.08%: What You Should Know

Scholastic (SCHL) closed the most recent trading day at $36.91, moving -0.08% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.66% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.55%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the publishing, education and media company had lost 4.45% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.77% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SCHL as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.77, down 15.31% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $591.20 million, down 2.23% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.11 per share and revenue of $1.69 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2.78% and +2.22%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SCHL. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. SCHL is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, SCHL currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 33.28. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.77, which means SCHL is trading at a premium to the group.

The Publishing - Books industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.