Scholastic (SCHL) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Scholastic Corp (Symbol: SCHL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $39.34, changing hands as high as $39.62 per share. Scholastic Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCHL's low point in its 52 week range is $28.215 per share, with $48.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.36.

